Obituary: Adolph Carroll Neiffer, Jr.

Adolph Carroll Neiffer, Jr., known affectionately as “Junior,” “Jr.,” or “Toots,” passed away in the early hours of September 7, 2025, at the age of 81, after four years living with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cared for at home by his family.

Born on September 4, 1944, in Fairfield, Montana, Jr. grew up on the family farm near Fairfield, where he learned the value of hard work and developed a lifelong appreciation for working with his hands. The farm was where his sense of responsibility took root and where his knack for humor and problem-solving began to shine. Jr. was later drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and served in Korea, where he worked in communications logistics.

On July 4, 1969, Jr. married the love of his life, Annemarie Hepp. They built a life together filled with laughter, playful banter, and shared projects. They enjoyed cooking, gardening, and keeping a home and yard that reflected their teamwork and care. Family was central for both Jr. and Annemarie. Annemarie, a hero in every sense of the word, was able to care for Jr. with deep love and extraordinary grace throughout his final years, allowing him to remain at home with his family until just weeks before his passing.

Jr. worked for 35 years at General Mills as a maintenance worker, where he helped keep the place running smoothly. He took great pride in his work and the friendships he built along the way. He retired at 58, happy to have more time for cooking, gardening, tinkering, and a few more Miller Lites.

Those who knew Jr. will remember his funny, clever, and sometimes delightfully quirky sense of humor. He had a big, infectious laugh and a quiet, flirtatious charm. He enjoyed his “Sunday Services” at the Frontier Inn, where he could swap stories (and perhaps a bit of griping) over a bottle of Miller Lite and a shake-a-day. He loved a good game of Keno, tended his lawn and garden with a mix of pride and grumbling, and could two-step a lady around the dance floor like nobody’s business. He was an encyclopedia of song lyrics and would break into song when the radio played “I’ll Be Around” by the Spinners, “Everybody's Talkin'” by Harry Nilsson, and really every song by Elvis and José Feliciano.

Jr. took pride in making good food and a beautiful garden. He rarely cooked the same meal twice and enjoyed experimenting to make it better each time. His family still smiles at the memory of his kitchen experiments, which somehow always turned out right. When complimented on dinner, he would dismiss it as one of his “little throw-togethers.”

He was proud of his children and grandchildren, always ready to share a peck on the cheek and a word of encouragement when they were growing up.

He is survived by his wife, Annemarie; his children, Jason (Alison James) Neiffer of Missoula, Montana, and Janelle (Craig) Swanson, of Lebanon, Oregon; and his granddaughters, Madison and Caitlin Swanson. He is also survived by his sister, Jody (Andy) Stortz, who remains the glue of the Neiffer family. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as brothers- and sisters-in-law, including special memories of Annemarie’s sisters, Regina, Rosie, Diana, and Gerda. He is dearly missed by his puppy, Ricky, who loved to be at Jr.’s side when he was watching Bonanza and Wagon Train.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph Neiffer and Hilda Hughes; and his siblings, Donna Black, Butch Neiffer, Jerry Neiffer, and Shirley Stender.

Jr. didn’t want a funeral. He probably wouldn’t have wanted this obituary either, but his family couldn’t resist honoring the man who gave them so much to smile about. He was cremated after his passing and will ultimately be laid to rest at the Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Mausoleum. Friends and family are encouraged to remember him in their own way: raise a cold bottle of beer, drop $20 in the Keno machine, and share a laugh in his memory.

Annemarie, Jason, and Janelle would like to thank The Beehive, where he spent his final days with their kind staff and residents, and Stillwater Hospice, who were so kind and helpful in the last hours of Jr.’s life.

Tributes may be made in his honor to the Great Falls Public School Foundation or the Lebanon (Oregon) Schools Foundation, in recognition of Jr’s pride in his kids’ lifelong dedication to teaching.

