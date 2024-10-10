Obituary: Alan Lee Figarelle

Alan Figarelle 74, passed away on October 2, 2024, with his wife at his side. Alan Lee Figarelle was born on February 1, 1950, at Great Falls, MT to Antonio and Bonnie (Anderson) Figarelle. He grew up and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1968.

After graduation he joined the US Army and served a tour in Vietnam; Alan continued in the military for 16 years until retiring in 1985.

On November 24, 1990 he married Phyllis Swanstrom. In 1996 Alan and Phyllis went to Orlando, FL, where he attended the Marine Mechanics Institute. They then moved to LHC where he worked for Air Chair, and also tested cylinders, retiring from A&B Supply.

After retirement Alan and Phyllis summered in Great Falls, MT. and wintered in Lake Havasu City, AZ. In 2023 Alan became ill with cancer and fought a hard fight, spending his last days in LHC with Phyllis and Collin.

He is survived by his Mother Bonnie Messman; wife Phyllis Figarelle; stepson Collin Bangs (Rachel); siblings Linda Jo (Mike) Mitchell, Ginny (Michael) Keating, Steve Messman, Connie (Doug) Riggin, Tony (Deb) Figarelle; sister-in-law Frances Swanstrom; and brother-in-law Steve (Rina) Swanstrom.

