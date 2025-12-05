Obituary: Larry R Haferman

Larry R. Haferman, aged 91, of Great Falls, retired Army, Air Force and Air National Guard and leather worker, died on Monday, December 1, 2025, at Peace Hospice. His funeral is at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, followed by burial in Highland Cemetery and a reception. Schnider Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Hilda Haferman (Umland) on August 3, 1934. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1952 and served with the Air Defense Battery in Korea. Recognitions included Korean Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Bronze Service Star, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He transferred to the Army Reserve in September 1955 and was honorably discharged in December 1956. He then enlisted in the U.S Air Force in 1956. After training at Lowry AFB as a Weapons Mechanic he was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

He met and married Ilene "Bunnie" Haferman in June of 1958, in Great Falls and was honorably discharged as an Airman First Class in December 1960. He worked at the Anaconda Copper Company before he joined the U.S.A.F. Montana Air National Guard in March 1962 and served as a Munitions Disposal Technician until his voluntary retirement and honorable discharge in August 1994.

While living and serving in Great Falls, Larry enjoyed bowling, local rodeos and rodeo finals in Las Vegas, fishing, friends and family. He worked with Alan Pursley, at Broken Arrow Saddlery doing leather work and shoe and boot repair and developed an extensive belt buckle collection. He may not have been the initiator of the families' cats, but he took great care of them and vice versa. In recent years, he spent many hours with friends, walking and meeting for coffee at McDonalds. He was always interested in the activities of his grandchildren and reading the latest Tom Clancey books from the library.

Survivors include his son, Larry Haferman; daughter-in-law, Susan Carstensen of Bozeman; and two grandchildren, Eric and Tara Haferman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ilene Haferman (Ulmer); stepdaughter, Vicki Webb; mother, Hilda Haferman Bertel (Umland); brother, Don Haferman; and sister, Ella Bowman.

