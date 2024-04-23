Watch Now
Obituary: Alice Joy Tyler Camphouse

October 29, 1935 ~ April 17, 2024
Family Photo
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 16:26:53-04

Alice Joy Tyler Camphouse passed away April 17, 2024. She was born October 29,1935 to Dan and Theo Tyler in Poplar, Idaho. She attended school in Ririe, Idaho.

She married Hal Stanley Camphouse December 24, 1952. Together they had seven children: Iris Joy (died of crib death), Dena (Paul) Moss, Fred Camphouse, Rhea (Brian) Brutosky, Ben (Sheny) Camphouse, Kieth (Lori) Camphouse, and Cristina (Roy) Hannah. They farmed/ranched and raised a family along the Fairfield bench area in Montana.

Alice was talented. She could sew, knit, crochet, and garden, along with swathing, bailing and being a farm-hand veterinarian. She never met a stranger, being friendly to everyone, the gift of gab being her secret weapon.

After Hal’s passing, she became active in a church singles program, again making friends to young and old. November 9, 2006, she married Robert Hollar. Together they enjoyed fishing, car rides, and playing cards with their friends.

