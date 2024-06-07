Obituary: Alison Lynn (Wafford) Lown

Alison “Al” Lynn Lown, 77, of Great Falls, passed away May 31,2024 at Peace Hospice. Alison was born August 23, 1946, in Great Falls, Montana to Joseph and Ruby Wafford. They later moved to Lakewood, California where she went on to graduate from Dominquez High School in 1964. Alison went on to study in beauty school and in her early years, she worked as a beautician. After a while she moved on to work at a pharmacy and eventually in retail.

She met Roger Lown in Los Angeles, CA; the young couple married on December 14,1968, sharing 56 years together. In 1980 they moved to Great Falls, Montana and later settled in Belt in 2008.

Alison absolutely adored crafting, painting and especially the color purple. She loved playing pool, margaritas and dancing. Out of all the candy she chose chocolate. Alison gained joy from all food, cats, roosters and Elvis.

Alison is survived by her loving husband Roger Lown; daughters Danelle Hill, Tanya Osmus, Cheryl Culver and Becky Dunham; son Chris Lown; grandchildren Karen Hill, Calvin Lown, Haley Lown, Savannah Osmus, Madi Culver, Wesley Culver and Atticus Dunham; great grandchildren Haiden, Brady, and Kolten; brother William Wafford.

