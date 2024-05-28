Obituary: Amy Zahara

Amy L Snare- Zahara, 98 years 82 days old passed in the early hours May 22nd, 2024 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Amy was born March 1st, 1926 in Greenbush, Minnesota to Amund and Lena Asleson-Snare. Amy had three brothers and six sisters.

Being a farm girl, hard work was always part of her life. In her later teens Amy went to Chicago Illinois to stay with her older sister and work in the defense plant as a welder during WWII. Amy worked for several months before going home for a visit. On the train ride back to Greenbush she met her future husband, Pete Zahara who was returning to Lake Bronson from boot camp. After a brief romance her and Pete married July 2nd, 1945 in Kittson Minnesota. Five Children were born to this union : Peter (Daniel) Zahara, Pauline Zahara -Plummer-Murrill (Rick), William (Bill) Zahara, Richard Zahara, and Rockie Zahara (Toni).

When Pete returned from the marines, they moved to Fallon Montana then to Bozeman Montana where they remained for several years. Later the family moved to a dairy in Brookings South Dakota then to Red Wing Minnesota. They lived and worked in many places over the years finally settling in Great Falls Montana. Amy was mainly a homemaker raising the family and worked as Pete’s “hired hand” on different places over the years. They were a team.

Mom loved animals. We always had dogs and cats as well as horses and other farm animals. Mom raised Boston Terriers for many years.

Upon finally retiring, they moved to the Highwood trailer park in Great Falls, Montana. Pete and Amy were about to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on July 2, 2015, when Dad succumbed to a failing health, one day shy of their anniversary. We celebrated the 70 years together and celebrated their life together as we had planned.

Mom continued to live independently in their home until February 2023 when she moved to an apartment at the Lodge Senior Living. Dementia was taking over her life so she couldn’t be alone any longer. She remained at the Lodge until she was taken to Peace Hospice due to failing health, where she passed peacefully.

Surviving are her five children, 12 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great-Great Grand Children. Many other relatives survive as well but there are too many to mention. She loved her family.

