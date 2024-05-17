Watch Now
Obituary: Andrea Kay Miller

November 5, 1956 - May 15, 2024
<b>Andrea Kay Miller</b><br/><b>November 5, 1956&nbsp;-&nbsp;May 15, 2024</b>
Andrea Kay Miller was born on November 5, 1956, and peacefully passed away in the company of her beloved husband on May 15, 2024.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Danny “Boomer” Miller; children, Shelby Williams and Jason (Krista Goulet) Miller; grandchildren, Kail (Bri) Williams and Chloe Williams; great-grandchildren, Brian “Gus” Shawler, Arthur Williams, and Laken “Lil Boom” Shawler; a sister; and a brother.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

