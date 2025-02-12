Obituary: Andrea Marie Dandro

Andrea M. Dandro, born Andrea M. Lemon in December 1946, passed away in January 2025, leaving behind a legacy of determination, strength, and devotion to her family and career.

Andrea built a successful career with the State of Montana, where her sharp mind and unmatched work ethic set a high standard. Even in retirement, her expertise was sought after by other states. She thrived on precision, results, and a no nonsense approach to life, traits that defined her both professionally and personally.

Fiercely loyal to her family, she found joy in their achievements and the memories they shared. Though Alzheimer’s prevented her from truly knowing her great-grandchildren her love for family remained unwavering.

Her passions included horseback riding and snowmobiling—activities that reflected her love of adventure and action. She valued the satisfaction of a well-executed plan, whether at work or in leisure, and she brought that same energy to every aspect of her life.

Andrea’s soulmate, Doug Dandro, passed away nearly six years before her. Their partnership was built on a deep connection rooted in mutual respect, humor, and love. Andrea is now reunited with Doug, continuing their timeless partnership.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy and husband, Stephen; grandchildren, Courteney and Brandon, along with his wife, Jaid, and their children, Emilia and Ethan, brought her immense pride. She is also survived by her siblings, Donna, Patrice, and Robert “Bob” and his wife, Stephanie. She also leaves behind two nieces and several nephews who admired her strength and direct nature.

