Obituary: Ann Louise Boettcher

Ann Louise (Langfeldt) Boettcher, 84, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away during a brief hospital stay on February 25, 2025. Born on September 24, 1940, in Fargo, North Dakota, she moved to Great Falls in 1944, where she built lifelong friendships and began her journey of thoughtfulness and care for others.

In 1960, Ann married the love of her life, Larry Boettcher, and together they built a home in Conrad, Montana, raising four children and contributing to the community as active members of St. Michael’s Parish and the Democratic Party. Ann’s positive disposition and work ethic were apparent in the variety of jobs she held throughout the years. She worked at Vita-Rich Dairy, Econowash, and the Ancient Mariner, as well as local institutions like the Independent Observer and the Orpheum Theater.

Ann’s work took on even greater significance when she joined P-T Activities as business manager, supporting programs for adults with special needs. Beyond her responsibilities, Ann made it her mission to connect these individuals with the people and culture of Conrad. Her advocacy continued at Montana Family Services, where she dedicated herself to improving the lives of countless individuals and families.

Through her professional and community efforts, Ann championed social justice, fostering inclusion, and lifting up those in need. As a precinct captain for Pondera County and a devoted member of the Democratic Party, she worked tirelessly to promote equality, advocate for the disadvantaged, and fight social injustices.

Ann’s humor, wit, and generosity left an indelible mark. A visit with her brought about memories, comfort, and laughter. As a devoted wife and mother, Ann fostered a nurturing home filled with fun, positivity, and encouragement. Her dedication to education inspired her children to achieve advanced degrees.

Later in life, Ann and Larry moved back to Great Falls, where Ann rekindled old friendships and cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She remained a passionate advocate for social justice and community well-being.

Ann is survived by her children Carolyn (David) Parmer of Cedar Hill, MO, Mary of Issaquah, WA, Jon (Bernadette) of McKinney, TX, and Michael (Irene) of Naperville; as well as her sisters, Dorothy Geary and Kippy (Bob) Vandewalle, and in-laws Shirley Boettcher, Bob Nebel, and Jack Boettcher. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and her treasured grandchildren and their children, Katherine Parmer, Jane, Jack, Nicholas, and Sarah Boettcher, Missy (Kyle), Gabi, Bella, and Jonathan Brand, Autumn Boettcher, and Alan (Kelsee), and newborn, Hudson Boettcher.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.