Obituary: Annalee (Shelbe) Elliot

Annalee (Shelbe) Elliott, better known as Ann, was born on May 29, 1939, to Jim and Anne Sheble in Valier, MT. She was raised on the family farm at Fisher Flat north of Valier. She graduated from Valier High School in 1957.

Ann met Brian Elliott, and they married in October of 1961. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Ann and Brian moved to Browning and bought the Faughts’s store in 1963. They then bought the Blackfeet Trading Post from Nora Luke in 1998. In 2000, a new store was built on the highway and Faught’s and The Blackfeet Trading Post became one.

Ann and Brian were active members of the Blackfeet community. They were also very active in the Methodist church in Browning and Great Falls. They had many friends over the years and truly loved living in Browning. Ann loved reading, gardening, and decorating.

Ann and Brian retired to Great Falls as Ann was diagnosed with Parkinsons. She passed away on February 15th, 2025, at 85 years of age. She lived a long and beautiful life.

Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years Brian, daughter Jill (Dave) Heil of Cut Bank, son Pryce of Great Falls, and daughter Faith (Bruce) Stevens of Colorado, and her one and only grandson Hunter. She is also survived by her sister Sherry Belsher of Boise, Idaho and brother Jim Sheble Jr of Shelby, along with several nieces and nephews.

