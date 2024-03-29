Obituary: Anne Heen Campbell

Anne Heen Campbell went to meet her Lord and Savior on March 16, 2024, at the age of 98 in Big Sandy, Montana. She was born on September 8, 1925, in Braut Jaren, Norway, and moved with her family to Butte, Montana when she was four years old. After the death of her father, Anne moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota where she graduated from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in 1943.

In 1946, Anne married Kenneth Heen with whom she remained married to for 49 years until his death in 1995. In 1997, Anne found love a second time and married John Campbell, remaining married to him for 19 years until his death in 2015.

Anne was a wonderful mother and friend who found joy in spending time with family and friends, and creating lasting memories with those she held dear. Anne will always be remembered for her Christian faith, her quirky sense of humor, and how she was always there when someone needed her.

Anne will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Karen Reinertson (Norm) of Big Sandy, Linda Flegel of Port Angeles, WA, Knut Heen of Cut Bank, Erik Heen (Elena) of Houston, TX, and Inger Lemler (Dan) of Great Falls; as well as 10 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

