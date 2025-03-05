Obituary: Annette Kittleson

Annette M Kittleson Died March 3rd, 2025, at home in Sand Coulee MT from the evil ravages cancer after a long fight. Born December 14, 1955, in St. Paul MN.

Proceeded in death by her parents Melvin J. Kittleson and Cecile E. Kittleson.

Survived by her brothers; Mark J. Kittleson of New York, Jeffery S Kittleson MN and sister; Kathleen A. Mattson (formerly Snyder) MN.

She spent her early years in Minnesota as a dog trainer and as she liked to say “came home” in 1996 to Montana where she continued to work in various animal related activities; most notably McLoughlin animal research center as a lead animal caretaker for 11 years. In later years at various industrial institutes as a quality control specialist, her many interests and activities almost always evolved around “critters”. She shared her home with many special dogs her “heart breed” was Flat Coated Retrievers. Annette’s favorite quote “It is, what it is.”

Lifelong traveler and lover of nature. Please send memorials to your favorite animal rescue/research organization. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

