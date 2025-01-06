Obituary: Ardelle Carlene Watkins

Ardelle Watkins died peacefully on December 30th. She was born in 1940 to Mabel and Carl Iverson and grew up in Whitlash and Shelby Montana.

Bruce Watkins picked her up for their first date in a "borrowed" Army helicopter, they fell in love and were married. In 1965 they bought Gusto Distributing.

She was active in the business, stocking shelves, loading product, and running Gusto of Havre for 30 years before returning to leadership in Gusto of Great Falls.

She was very social, involved in Jr League, Ad Club, and the Wine and Food Fest. If she threw a party, you could count on it to be classy.

She will be missed by her brothers Dennis and Warren Iverson; her children Len and LeeAnne Watkins; grandson Shyam Dorn; granddaughter Madison Watkins (Andrew Johnson) and great granddaughter Remi; niece Molly Iverson and her son Maximo; and her whole Gusto family.

