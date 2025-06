Arden Robert Adler, 79, passed away on the morning of June 20, 2025.

Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home and a Memorial Service is planned for 11AM on June 23, 2025 at the Central Assembly of God church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Assembly of God church in Great Falls, MT.

