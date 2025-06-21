Obituary: Betty Lou Bielen

Betty Lou Bielen passed away on June 14th, 2025. Born in Great Falls, MT on June 26th, 1934, to George Oliver Huston and Elizabeth Huston Torscher.

Betty graduated from Great Falls High School. She went to work at the Great Falls Clinic and married Bob Bielen in May 1956. Bob and Betty lived in Kalispell, MT for a year and then moved to Great Falls. Betty and Bob bought the B&B Midget Mart and owned it until they bought Park Foodlane which they operated until they retired and sold to their Scott and daughter-in-law Mel. Betty continued to work at the store because she loved interacting with the customers. Betty and Bob created the Beer Baron Sausages which were very popular then and still continue to be to this day.

Betty loved being active and busy. She spent so much time with her cherished friends going to community concerts, attending Sunrise Presbyterian Church and participating on the publication of their newsletter. She volunteered at the Catholic Church Friday fish fry. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She traveled a number of times to Australia to visit her daughter Jody and family. They all loved her so much and were always happy to be able to spend time with her when she was there.

Betty loved to read, bake and cook wonderful meals. She loved every sport you can imagine. When she was unable to get out, watching sports was her passion.

Betty was always a very classy lady who loved to dress fashionably and had immaculate hair and nails. She was always beautiful.

Betty will be missed so much as a mom, grandma, great grandma and friend.

Betty was very supportive of Shriners Hospital and Mt Special Olympics.

Preceded in death by husband Robert Charles Bielen, Father George Huston, Mother Elizabeth (Betty) Huston, sister Shirley Rudberg and brother Bill Huston. Survived by children Debbi (Pat) Murray, Scott (Mel) Bielen and Jody (Damian) Vellucci. Five grandchildren Nathan (Susan), Danielle, Nicole (Ben), Aubre and Sara (Deston). Five great grandchildren, Sabastian, Sophia, Easton, Jayce, and Charlie.

Per Betty’s wishes, a private memorial for the immediate family will be held at a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.