Obituray: Gary Douglas Schlaeger

“A special husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor and friend is gone...” Gary Douglas Schlaeger was born in Gary, Indiana to Pearl Julia Lake Schlaeger and Theodore Victor Schlaeger on October 19, 1938. An only child, he was named after movie star Gary Cooper and General Douglas MacArthur. Railroading was a way of life; his father, the EJ & E Railroad Road Foreman of Engines, would sometimes “smuggle” Gary (or “Buster” as he was nicknamed by the crew) up in the little “dog house” steel shelter for Brakemen on the coal and water tender coupled behind the engine which increased Gary’s interest in and love for railroads. Growing up he was actively involved in Scouting and attended several National Boy Scout Jamborees. He excelled in athletics and in high school football took down future NFL’s Alex Karras, but a shoulder injury cut his sport’s dreams short.

Gary went to Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana to earn his B.S. Degree in Forestry and Wood Technology with a Minor in Railway Engineering. During his senior year at Purdue he joined Gary Lodge 677 AF&AM. His parent’s 21st birthday present to him was the payment of his “initiation fee.” He went on to graduate school at Indiana University’s School of Business MBA program in Transportation and Traffic Management. His Master’s dissertation became a book entitled “Railroad Logging in the U.S 1840-1950.”

Gary married Marcy Nell Leath during graduate school and the couple had their son Bradley Douglas in 1961. Gary published his first article in the Journal of Forestry regarding his invention of a “hand-held surveying measuring chain handler.” The article was read by Jim Craig, CEO of Forestry Suppliers in Jackson, Mississippi, the largest supplier of forestry instruments and tools in the world and led to his Job as their comptroller and sales manager. Gary’s invention was the first of several subsequent patented inventions and he published hundreds of articles.

As a result of Gary’s success with Forestry Suppliers he was offered a job by Ted Weyerhaeuser, CEO, of Wood Conversion Company in Cloquet, Minnesota. Using his own home kitchen oven, he developed a “screeded” 2 ft. by 2 ft. ceiling board and tile product composed of waste materials and mineral sawdust that was carried to the dump by the truckloads. His ceiling tile product was soon commercialized and marketed competing with Armstrong, their biggest competitor. He was promoted to Division Controller, then Manager of Research and Development in Roseville, Minnesota where he developed many new products and patents. Like his uncle Jullian Schlaeger who invented self-rising baking powder, there was little financial reward from their companies who owned the patents. Gary’s daughter, Erika Jane was born after their move to the twin cities. (The couple later divorced in 1979.)

In 1968 in anticipation of a rumored merger between railroads Gary applied for and acquired a position at Northern Pacific Railway where he could apply his education in Railway Engineering, Forestry, and Transportation. After the merger Gary became AVP of Forest Products at Burlington Northern Railway in St. Paul. He married Patricia Johnson from Missoula and they moved to Stillwater, Minnesota with her children, Michael and Brenda. By the early 1990’s Gary was the Vice President of Forest Products and Merchandise Marketing in Fort Worth, Texas. Not caring to go through another corporate merger, Gary accepted a terrific early retirement “Buy Out” offered prior to the BNSF merger and retired in 1993 at age 53. During his time at the railroad he developed five additional patents in his name.

Hearing Gary was leaving the railroad Ryan Walsh, a large stevedore company in Alabama, created him a new position as Vice President of Inland operations where he worked until their merger with SSA. Later he and his wife, Patty, organized a special trade association for the transload industry. Starting with 13 members in 1995 the TDA has more than 750 companies in North America. The Schlaegers were both honored by this industry.

Moving to Montana was “the best thing in my life” Gary always remarked. He enjoyed life on his wife’s family ranch south of Great Falls where they raised hay and horses. He worked for years gathering rocks for a stone mason to build their unique house from an old barn. Gary was a SCORE counselor and enjoyed helping young men and women start new companies.

He so enjoyed his Masonic brothers! He valued their friendship and philanthropic endeavors. He was honored to serve as the International Public Relations Chair of the Grottoes of North America promoting membership and their programs of Dentistry for the Handicapped and Cerebral Palsy research; and, he was a Shriner supporting their hospitals for children.

Gary was proud of his children, step-children and grandchildren. He was always willing to give someone a book from his extensive library on just about any subject under the sun. He continued towrite articles and was editing stories right up to the time of his death. He loved any opportunity to share his knowledge and experiences with others, especially youngsters.

Gary loved his church family and was a member of the Stockett Community Bible Chapel. During the months of recurring hospital visits and declining health they gave him inspiration and comfort he so needed and appreciated.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his children’s mother Marcy and son Brad.

Gary is survived by his wife, Patricia, daughter Erika and her children Analya, Skye and Sketch; Brad’s children Alana, Dakota and Zephyr; Step-son Michael and his children, Hayley, Logan and Olivia; Step-daughter Brenda and her children Graham and Bridget; and great grandson Hayes.

Services will be held in Great Falls at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Scottish Rite 1304 13th Avenue South.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.