Obituary: Kay Nell (Frazier) Beesley

Kay Nell Beesley, Born on the 29th of May 1941, Married on the 18th of April 1959, and Died on the 20th of June 2025.

A Funeral Service is planned for June 26, 2025 in the Rose Room Chapel of Croxford Funeral Home, with a Graveside Service follow at Highland Cemetery.

Kay is survived by her husband Ronnie, who she was happily married to for 66 years. Children Tammy (Denny), Robin (Steve), Ronald (Connie). Grandchildren Rick, Heidi, Timmy, Stevie, Robbie (Faith), Tiffany (Zach).

Along with her special friends Janice Mcgiboney and Don Storrusten, who have been neighbors for over 50 years.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.