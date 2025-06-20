Obituary: Duke LaRance

Duke LaRance, 70, passed on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Conrad.

Sing Softly by Duke LaRance

Do not give me a fancy send-off

When I topple over onto the ground,

I do not want any marker

In a place where I cannot be found.

Just tell me good-bye in the mountains

As you look out in awe on the foothills and plains,

Sing softly a song that was dear to us

And with you I will always remain.

An informal gathering will be at a later date.

