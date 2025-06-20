Obituary: Duke LaRance

Duke LaRance, 70, passed on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Conrad.
Sing Softly by Duke LaRance
Do not give me a fancy send-off
When I topple over onto the ground,
I do not want any marker
In a place where I cannot be found.
Just tell me good-bye in the mountains
As you look out in awe on the foothills and plains,
Sing softly a song that was dear to us
And with you I will always remain.
An informal gathering will be at a later date.
To share condolences, click here to visit the Asper Funeral Home website.