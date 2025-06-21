Obituary: Jason Jeffrey Fifield

In our minds we still talk to you. Our hearts still look for you, but our souls know you are at peace. We miss you every single day.

Jason Fifeld of Great Falls died of natural causes on June 3, 2025. He was the youngest of seven children born to Louie and Mae Fifeld.

Jason was a member of the Black Hearts Motorcycle Club and enjoyed playing pool with friends for APA and Stick It. He also loved four-wheeling with his Jeep buddies.

He participated in many local charity fundraising events.

Jason was well-known for his friendliness and his willingness to help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louie and three brothers, Terry, Denny, and Ricky. Jason is survived by his wife, Becky Price; two sisters, Lois and Lolly; and a brother, Ron.

The family invites everyone to a Celebration of Life for Jason on Saturday, July 19th at the Great Falls VFW 1087 from 1 pm to 5 pm. See you there!

