Obituary: Arthur "Art" William Dickhoff

Arthur William Dickhoff was born in Glendive, Montana, on July 24, 1937, to Rudolph and Adelia (Brandner) Dickhoff. The Dickhoffs moved to the Fairfield Bench in 1938. After graduating from Fairfield High School in 1955, Art got a job at Great Falls National Bank as a courier. He received promotion after promotion, working in collections, real estate loans, and eventually becoming an officer at the bank. In the early 80s he moved to Great Falls Savings and Loan (now Stockman Bank) where he served as Senior Vice President.

After leaving the Savings and Loan industry, Art transitioned to other financial sector jobs, ultimately working for Principal Financial as an agent. His wise financial guidance was a blessing to everyone who worked with him.

Art met Sharon Steele at a church picnic around the time he graduated from high school. Sharon, from Cut Bank, was a student at Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls when they started their courtship. When Art finally popped the question, Sharon showed her grandmother the engagement ring, and Grandma quipped, “It’s a cute little thing.” Sharon broke up with Art at one point during their engagement, and when she finally received her ring back, it had a bigger diamond in it. They married in August of 1957, and they were happily married for nearly 67 years.

Russell was born in 1962, and Julie was born in 1966. They both attended Great Falls High School, and Art faithfully attended every band concert, every basketball game, every piano recital, and drove his kids around the country for various competitions. He was very proud of his kids. Grandkids started arriving in the 90s, and, if it’s possible, he was even more proud of his grandchildren than he was of his children.

Art loved Great Falls. He served on the Chamber of Commerce and the Military Affairs Committee; he served with the Optimist club and the Montana Cancer Society; and he was president of the PTA when his kids were in grade school at Lowell Elementary. Art was especially proud of his work with the creation of Giant Springs Heritage Park, and he was passionate about the work of the Great Falls Rescue Mission, serving in volunteer roles with the mission for many years.

Art leaves behind his wife, Sharon (Steele); son, Russ Michaels (Russell Dickhoff) and his wife, Kris; daughter, Julie (Dickhoff) Trosper and her husband, Ron; grandchildren, Zeke (Kelly) Trosper, Jessica (AJ) Koenes, Joshua (Sarah) Trosper, and Nikki Michaels; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Esther Lantz and Marlene Sutton; and his brother, Richard.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.