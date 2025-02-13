Obituary: Arthur Lloyd Stonestreet

Arthur (Art) Lloyd Stonestreet, 80, passed away on February 4th, 2025. He was born in Sturgis, Kentucky, on October 12th, 1944. Art proudly served in the United States Navy before transitioning into a fulfilling career as a truck driver, which he eventually retired from after many years of dedicated work.

Art met Cindy Hammon, and together they built a life full of love and joy in Great Falls, Montana. They shared their home with their beloved dog, Rosco, and spent over 14 happy years together. Art had a deep passion for fishing, and as a member of the North American Fishing Club, he enjoyed the thrill of the sport.

Above all, Art had a profound love for his family. He cherished his relationship with Cindy, adored his children and grandchildren, and shared a special bond with his fur baby, Rosco.

Art is survived by his partner, Cindy Hammon of Great Falls, MT; his son, Travis (Brittany Leyva) Clark of Pennsylvania; his daughter, Bonnie (Mark) Moore of Lewistown, Montana; and his six grandchildren: Amanda Knabe, Ashley Knabe, Austin English, Jacob Clark, Zachary Clark, and Matteo Clark.

Art will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and anyone who had the privilege of crossing his path.

