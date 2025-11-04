Obituary: Audrey June Ann (O'Neill) Faller

Audrey June Ann (O’Neill) Faller of Great Falls passed away on October 27, 2025, at the age of 94. Services are not planned at this time.

Audrey was born on September 21, 1931, to Eugene and Irene O’Neill. She was the second of five children.

She grew up in the shadows of Sullivan Hill, southwest of Cascade, went to school in a one room schoolhouse, and graduated from Cascade High School. She attended classes in Havre before marrying the love of her life.

On November 24, 1949, she married James Faller. They had two children. Initially they lived and worked at the Seaton and Seiben Ranches. She cooked and James worked as a mechanic.

Audrey had a strong faith and was a long-standing member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She loved helping people, sewing, baking, and gardening.

Audrey is survived by her two children, Carol Barnes (Shaina, Ian, and Rachel) and Ken Faller (Audeen, Eric, and David), and two brothers, Patrick and Michael. She was preceded in death by sister, Ruth, and brother, Eugene, Jr.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.