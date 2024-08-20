Obituary: Aurelia Rose Cunningham

Aurelia Rose Cunningham of Great Falls, Montana passed away on August 16, 2024, at the age of 90. Aurelia was born on November 18, 1933, in Herminie, Pennsylvania. She attended Seton Hill College, earning a BS in Home Economics in 1955. She met her future husband of almost 57 years, Larry, at a roller-skating rink in Herminie and they married in 1956.

As Larry’s Air Force career took them around the world, Aurelia made a home for the family at each location. While stationed at Misawa AFB, Japan, George and Joan were born. Later, Greg was born at Minot AFB, North Dakota. While Larry was in Vietnam, Aurelia moved back to Pennsylvania to be near family and gave birth to Jim. Aurelia and Larry had multiple assignments taking them to FL, TX, AZ, NE, MT, ND, and PA.

After his tour in Vietnam, Larry was assigned to Griffis AFB, NY where Aurelia joined the Officers Wives Club (OWC) serving as President and was recognized for her efforts and commitment as a military spouse. The family moved to Florida and Aurelia held down the fort for a year while Larry served on Grand Turk Island.

It was Larry’s dream to return to Montana, so his final assignment brought the family to Malmstrom AFB, Montana. Aurelia immersed herself in the Malmstrom OWC where she again served as President, but her love was always teaching students.

In 1972, she started teaching in the Great Falls Adult Education program as Teacher of International Cooking, taught as a substitute teacher in the Great Falls School system, and later became a full-time teacher of Home Economics at CMR High School. Aurelia’s efforts were widely noted, and she was recognized as the Montana Home Economics Association Home Economics Teacher of the Year 1992, the CM Russell Teacher of the Year 1993, and the Dufresne Foundation Outstanding Educator Award, CMR High School.

Aurelia retired from teaching in 1998, turning her attention to organizations such as the Malmstrom AFB Retirees Association and the Montana Retired Teachers Association where she participated in various activities in support of the military community, deployed troops and issues surrounding educating Montana students.

