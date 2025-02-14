Obituary: Barbara Joanne Meek

Our beloved GGB, Barbara Joanne Meek, 92, of Great Falls, passed away February 8, 2025. Barbara was born February 2, 1933 in Lewistown to Arthur Daugherty and Mary Norton. At age 5 she moved to Great Falls and attended Ursuline Academy, where the nuns there became like family. She married Gene Meek in Harlowton in 1955 and they raised their three children together in Great Falls.

Known to the family as Great-Grandma Barb “GGB,” she was the center around which her ever-growing family revolved, and she succeeded for decades in bringing all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren together each summer at the family cabins near Lincoln, which she and Gene bought and renovated in the 1960s. At the cabins, GGB enjoyed baking and cooking for the family, watching her grandkids and great-grandkids play in the pond, and dominating late-night pinochle games. She was not your typical grandmother, often flipping off the camera in pictures or making a sarcastic comment with love. She was the first on the dance floor at weddings, often showing up her grandkids with her dance moves.

Barb was a friend to all, and beneath her resilient and practical demeanor was tremendous kindness and generosity. She never turned down an opportunity to help anyone in need or invite them in for a cup of coffee. She had a special place in her heart for dogs, who always knew they could count on a treat or two from her pocket.

Barb always stepped up to care for others. When Gene developed Parkinson’s, she was constantly by his side as his dedicated caregiver. After Gene passed in 2007, Barb volunteered at Benefis hospital for 13 years and logged thousands of hours. She volunteered 40 hours a week, often arriving at 5 a.m. and never letting a snowstorm or subzero weather deter her dedication to her “hospital office girls,” whom she loved dearly. She talked about them often, and knowing how much they relied on her, would decline invitations that interfered with her volunteer job. When she did take a moment for herself, Barb especially loved watching hockey, drag racing, and football, and knitting beautiful blankets for family members.

Barb spent the last years of her life at the Beehive home, where she became “Mom” to the entire staff. She gave the best “no-BS” life advice, which made a tremendous impact on their lives. Barb spent her final days surrounded by love, passing peacefully.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Gene Meek, son, Clifford Herseim, sister Mary, brother Jack, and great-granddaughter Vivian Mangum. She is survived by her daughter Cathy (Dave) Covert, son, Gene (Vicki) Meek, and daughter-in-law, Janet Herseim; six grandchildren: Allyson Mangum, Richard Herseim, Jennifer Herseim, Tom Covert, Mike Covert, and Brennan Meek; and eight great-grandchildren: Isabel, Logan, Everly, Lucas, Ethan, Hadlee, Maizey, Lyla, and Maverick, all of whom loved GGB dearly.

