Obituary: Barbara Lee Lundberg Lins Somers

Barbara Lee “Bug” Lundberg Lins Somers passed away on April 2, 2024, from heart failure at the young age of 81. She was born on August 2, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana to Pat and George Hann. She was raised by her great-grandmother, Charlotte Manning, until the age of eight. She was then adopted by her great-aunt May and her husband, Harry Lundberg.

In high school, she met and married Terry Lins and they had two children together, Ronna and Brad. This marriage ended in divorce and the children were split between Barb and Terry.

Barb eventually started work as a waitress at the 4 Winds Cafe located on 25th Street and 10th Ave South. One day a young man in the Air Force came into the cafe for breakfast. He was 2nd Lieutenant Thomas P. Somers. They would become the “Lieutenant and his lady” for life. They loved for over 60 years. They have a son together, Charles T. Somers. Barbara was proud of her children's successes.

Barbara and Thomas lived and traveled all over the world. They settled in Las Vegas, Nevada where she became a caterer for United Airlines which led to her becoming a travel agent. This gave her many travel benefits and led to her love of cruising, which took her to almost every continent on Earth. When she and her husband retired, they began to live part time in Las Vegas and part time in Great Falls.

Barbara is survived by her children, Ronna (Dennis) Roberts of Great Falls, Chuck (Renita) Somers of Las Vegas, and Brad Lins of Great Falls; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.