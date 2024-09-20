Obituary: Benjamin Todd Wilcock

Benjamin Todd Wilcock passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 13, 2024. He was born in Great Falls, Montana on February 1, 1984. He graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 2002.

Benjamin worked at Coca-Cola in Great Falls, MT since 2017 working his way up from a part-time Merchandiser to an Operations Manager. He was also gainfully employed prior to Coca-Cola.

Benjamin was extremely self-aware of his creative brilliance, musical talent, quick-witted humor, natural leadership, and superior fashion sense. He felt it would be selfish to keep these gifts behind closed doors so freely shared them on public forums, community events, and within his workplace.

In all seriousness, if this obituary were written in true Benjamin style it would get denied for publication. His humor was raw, unfiltered, and often shocking. His mother and grandmother laughed until they cried as they scrolled through his Facebook pictures and posts, but prayed he did not share the posts on their wall.

He could take the most grueling task, add a bit of his humor, and make it fun and entertaining for everyone (well most everyone). Ben did not know how not to be exceptional at anything put in front of him. It was just who he was. He gave his best plus more. He was highly respected and loved by those around him including his employees, his friends, and his family. Benjamin has left his mark on all of us and will forever be missed. He was truly one of a kind.

He is survived by his mother, Kelli (David) McCann; long-time friends, John Henry and Chris Montgomery; brothers, Christian Wilcock, Brian Wilcock, Christopher Pedrow, Mitchell Pedrow and Travis Pedrow; sisters, Amy Bertzyk, Brittany McCann, Brittani Wilcock, Shayna McCann, Chelsea Lemieux, and Holli Dauwalder; Jerry Pedrow; many friends and family members; and his two adored cats.

There will be a celebration of life for Benjamin on October 5, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Eagle’s. It will be informal and just a gathering to share our love and memories of Ben.

