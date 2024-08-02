Obituary: Bernadine "Berni" Kling Feist

Bernadine “Berni” Kling Feist was born in Dunn Center, ND on May 12, 1932, to Berdien and Marian Kling and was raised in the Halliday, ND area. Berni passed away in Great Falls, MT on July 28, 2024, after a long illness.

She married Dan Feist (from Killdeer, ND) and said they wanted a dozen kids. They came close and had 8 children. They raised their family mostly in Montana with short stints in North Dakota and Canada.

Berni was an educator, teacher, and librarian. She taught in North Dakota and did some teaching and worked at the library in Circle, MT; worked at the newspaper in Selby, SD; and operated Creative Pre-School in Great Falls, MT for 8 years.

She was quick-witted and loved comedy and a good joke. April 1st was one of her favorite holidays. She enjoyed writing to family and friends and would not have been able to without the liberal use of the exclamation mark! Her family has inherited this trait!!

Her survivors include her sister, Doris Riemer of Dickinson, ND; children, Danette Curry of Hot Springs, MT, Deanna (Ed) Curtiss of Glendive, MT, Don (Meg) Feist of Plains, MT, Laurie (Mike) Mathis of Zellwood, FL, Patti Feist-Mitchell of Great Falls, MT, and Debbi (Tony) May of Missoula, MT; numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.