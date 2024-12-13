Obituary: Bernice Brewer Beck

After 101 glorious years, Bernice Brewer Beck is going on a new adventure. She passed very peacefully on November 26, 2024, at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls. Bernice was born in Big Sandy, MT on October 1, 1923. Her parents, Earl & Fay Brewer, homesteaded in Geraldine, MT where they also raised their family, including Betty, Bernice, Wally, Helen, Marge, and Alberta.

After graduating from Geraldine Public High School, Bernice registered at Northern Montana College in 1941, but due to Pearl Harbor being bombed, she left school to work as she felt it was a sacrifice for her parents to send her to college. In 2012, with the support of her family, Bernice received an honorary degree from MSU – Northern and was given a standing ovation during the Spring ceremony.

After her children were raised, Bernice moved to Great Falls and worked as a legal administrative assistant in law offices. She enjoyed living in Great Falls the last 50 years.

Bernice took great pleasure in attending family gatherings, working in her flower garden, playing Bridge and golfing. She enjoyed watching any sport on TV. Her calendar was filled with birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions. She kept close to family and friends with greeting cards and email.

She is survived by her pride and joy, her five children, Allen (Patty), Toni, Sandy (John Hays) Michele, and Annie (Ed Anderson) that she raised in the Deer Lodge Valley, MT. She is also survived by her sister, Alberta Grefsrud (Great Falls). She leaves many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews who she loved so dearly.

