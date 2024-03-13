Obituary: Bette Lynn Blair

Bette Lynn Blair Huizenga, 82, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Great Falls, MT. Bette was born on July 2, 1941, in Lake Odessa, Michigan. Upon high school graduation, she had her three children before being accepted into Bakersfield College.

Through many years of hard work, Bette earned her AA Degree in Journalism. She used her newfound knowledge to publish a variety of books including The Lords of Bakersfield in October, 2003 and three children’s books: Blue Fish (1998), Brian’s Dinosaur (1997), and Grammy’s Farm (1996). She also participated in a number of notable nonfiction expose`s.

When she wasn’t hard at work with her writings, Bette was experiencing the world; she loved to travel to places such as Hawaii and Australia. She enjoyed camping, horseback riding, and taking long walks outside, soaking in the beautiful landscape that surrounded her. After a long day, Bette spent many hours working her Sudoko books, and she also loved doing puzzles.

Bette is survived by her daughter Brenda Lorance, 9 grandkids and 9 great grandkids; along with her dear Idaho friends Edith and Alice.

