Obituary: Betty Louise Campbell

Betty Louise Swartz Campbell passed away peacefully on June 3, 2025, in her hometown of Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 69. Born on July 8, 1955, in Great Falls, Betty was a proud Montanan through and through—opinionated, generous, and hardworking. Betty’s early years were shaped by her time at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, where she often found herself at odds with the nuns (a favorite topic of her many colorful stories). She graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1973, before going on to earn her degree in Fashion Merchandising from Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington.

Betty spent two decades in Spokane, where she began building both a family and a career. She worked at Tatt’s Western Wear and eventually began a long, loyal career with RGIS Inventory Specialists. Her work ethic was unmatched—she crisscrossed the state, tirelessly working long hours with very little sleep. Even so, her daughters never lacked her support. She was always there on the sidelines, cheering them on through countless volleyball and softball games, proud to watch them grow into the strong women she raised.

In 2019, Betty retired where she found new passions under her mother’s guidance—learning to cook (which took some practice), tending to the garden, and relishing in the joys of being a grandmother. Her days became filled with laughter, Nerf gun battles with grandson Oliver, chauffeuring him around town (especially to Ninja Class) and frequent trips to Billings to spend time with her beloved grandsons, Campbell, Cason, Carter, and granddaughter, Charlotte. Betty especially cherished the yearly family trips to Mexico with Theresa, Kevin, and their children.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Lenora Swartz; her brother, Tom Swartz; and the love of her life, Bob Campbell.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Theresa (Kevin) Cremer and Lindsay Campbell; her treasured grandchildren, Aidyn, Campbell, Cason, Carter, Oliver, and Charlotte; her devoted siblings, Bob Swartz, Shirley (Bob) Young, Ray (Cynde) Swartz, Clarence (Linda) Swartz, and Tina (Kevin) Peterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

