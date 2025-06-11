Obituary: Kyle L. Preston

Kyle L. Preston passed away peacefully on June 6, 2025, at the age of 80. Born on December 15, 1944, in Hillside, New Jersey, Kyle was the son of Ernest Elmo Preston and Margaret Price Preston. During his early years, his family moved to Marshall, Texas, where he spent his childhood and formative years.

Kyle proudly served his country in the United States Navy, completing two tours in Vietnam as a cook. This experience shaped not only his deep love for culinary arts but also his lifelong commitment to service.

After his military career, he continued his work in the kitchen, sharing his talent at local establishments including the Rainbow and Missouri River Manor in Great Falls, Montana. More than anything, Kyle loved cooking special meals at home for his family.

While in Corpus Christi, Texas, Kyle met the love of his life, Carmen. Their bond was sealed on October 31, 1978, when they were married in Grand Prairie, Texas. In 1993, they made Great Falls, Montana their home. Together, they raised three children. Kyle was also a father to children from previous marriages.

Outside of the kitchen, Kyle had a lifelong passion for cars, cars and more cars, he could talk about them for hours. He also had a soft heart for animals, especially cats, and rescued many from the Great Falls Humane Society, giving them loving homes.

Kyle is survived by his devoted wife, Carmen Preston, and family and friends who will miss him greatly.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.