Obituary: Gary Kelly

Gary Kelly, aged 71, passed away on June 9, 2025. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on December 17, 1953, to Roland and Ruth Kelly.

Gary lived an adventurous life from Alaska to Florida. He traveled all over the country. He lived in the wilderness in Alaska and was a travel guide there. He built a wonderful workshop to enjoy in his retirement.

Gary was a dedicated, loving, and spontaneous husband, father, and grandfather. He married Claree Ramsted on December 12, 1997.

Gary is survived by his wife, Claree; daughter, Danielle Schulte-Lewis; grandsons, Caden Schulte and Bryce Reynolds; brother, Mike Kelly; sisters, Kathy Purcell and Susie Keadle; and his nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on August 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kelly home.

