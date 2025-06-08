Obituary: Beverly "Bev" Jane Ulmer

Beverly “Bev” Jane Ulmer, 86, of Great Falls, passed away Tuesday May 20, 2025, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was born August 26, 1938, to Thomas and Margaret Renning Calvert in Great Falls, MT. Bev was raised and educated in Great Falls. She attended Longfellow Elementary, Paris Gibson Junior High, and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1956.

According to Gary, Bev courted him the night of their high school graduation. After that night, they started dating and a year later they got married on August 4, 1957. Bev and Gary enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Together, Bev and Gary raised three children - Gene, Greg, and Lynn - and in 1963, they purchased their forever home in Riverview.

Bev loved to volunteer and help others. She was a Cub Scout and Brownie leader and a member of the PTA and CMR Booster Club. During the summer she ran the Riverside Little League and Chargers American Legion baseball concession stands when her boys were playing baseball. She organized the “Miss Chargers,” a group of high school girls, to help her out at the games. She taught Sunday School for numerous years at the First United Methodist Church where she was a member for 71 years. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering with the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. She was known as the “furniture lady” at their Spring Antique sale.

She had a few jobs early on but the one she loved the most was the time she spent in the Great Falls Public Schools. Bev started working in the kitchen at North Middle School in 1970. In 1975, she moved to Sacajawea Elementary School. She began her career there as a playground aide then moved to the library as an aide. In 1979, she became the school secretary where she remained until her retirement in 1996. She loved working at Sacajawea. She enjoyed her time amongst both the staff and students, many of whom she still kept in touch with. After her retirement from the school district, she became the bookkeeper for her and Gary’s business, Ulmer’s Auto and Truck Service.

Bev not only enjoyed decorating the office at Sacajawea, but she did the same at her house. Every holiday was decorated to the hilt. At Christmas her Snow Village and “themed” Christmas trees were enjoyed by family and friends. She really enjoyed her flower gardens and flowerpots that lined the driveway.

Bev is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Gene (Jan) Ulmer; their 6 children, Kiley (Ryan) Thompson, Kari (LJ) Overall, Kori (Luke) Morris, Katie (Clint) Wolfley, Kris (Kayla) Ulmer, and Kody Ulmer; daughter, Lynn Ulmer Oatman; her three boys, Mat (Denise) Oatman, Jason (Alexis) Oatman, and Josh Oatman; granddaughter, Jamie Ulmer; along with 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Thank you, Myron Oatman for being a friend and care giver to Mom.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Norman and Thomas Jr. Calvert; four sisters, Shirley (John) McGuire, Joanne (Ted) Krajewski, Dee Dee (Lloyd) Freeman, and Darriel (Bill) Lachemann. She was also preceded in death by her son, Greg.

A celebration of Bev’s life will be held on June 27, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 610 2nd Ave N. Please wear bright colors.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.