Obituary: Bob Reed

Bob Reed of Fort Shaw, MT passed away on April 2, 2024. He was born on March 16, 1944, in the old Columbus Hospital of Great Falls, MT. Bob grew up southwest of Stanford, Montana with his parents and sister, Judy. He would cowboy and work the family ranch while also hunting and fishing in his free time.

After graduating from high school, Bob continued to work on the family ranch and became a buyer for Great Falls livestock. A few years later, Bob became a Foreman for the Hamilton Ranch of Augusta, MT. Starting in the mid-80s he began doing excavation work for some great companies while becoming an extremely talented heavy equipment operator in the process.

While performing road work he met his significant other, Joyce Hogan. He then later semi-retired while still working cattle, operating equipment for his friends and working at the Sun River cemetery. He enjoyed cowboying for Klick’s K Bar L Ranch from the early 70s till the day he passed.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Rhonda; grandson, Austin; nieces, nephews, and all of his very special friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.