Obituary: Bonnie Bonahoom Peretti

Bonnie Bonahoom Peretti, 75 years old, passed away after a “long goodbye” due to Alzheimer’s disease on April 15th in Tucson, AZ. Bonnie grew up in and loved Montana.

After moving around some, in 1973 she moved to a milder climate in Park City, Utah and stayed for about 44 years. The early years in Park City included teaching skiing to both youngsters (her favorite) and adults. At that time, she was licensed to sell real estate and became a mentor and supporter to many others. She had a very successful career and became a founding member of The Park City Board of Realtors, served on the Board, and in 1982 she received the first ever “Director’s Award for Outstanding Service and Recognition in the Field.”

Among her many accomplishments and awards she was awarded the 1992 Park City Board of Realtors Realtor of the Year Award. Early on Bonnie became involved in the Park City Historical Society and Museum. Her commitment never wavered, serving on the board, fundraising, and preserving oral histories of old Park City.

She wasn’t all work though, she introduced both family and friends to Lake Powell water skiing, sunshine, sunsets, thunderstorms, camping and boat breakdowns. Some days after work she might just take her boat out for a few hours near Park City. She was an avid skier, loved snowmobiling, exploring the oceans scuba diving, and why not throw exercise and a Harley in there. She was up for travel, considering it an adventure whenever she had the opportunity. A favorite saying was “the more memories you make the more stories you have to tell. “

Bonnie loved to connect with people and developed many long and loyal friendships. She always celebrated holidays with clients and friends, looking out for those alone… over the years they all became her “family.” Her friends’ children were special in her life as well.

Bonnie leaves behind; a brother, Bill (MT), sisters Aldena (UT), Betty (Rick AZ), BeAnne (Ken MT) and Beryl (MT), as well as her many nieces and nephews and their children who were all special to her.

A Celebration in Life will be held in Park City in the coming months.

In lieu of flowers and to honor her memory, please donate to a charity of your choice or consider Bonnie’s favorite, Park City Historical Society, PO Box 555 Park City, UT 84060.