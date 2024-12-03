Obituary: Bonnie Lee Kynett

Bonnie Lee Kynett, 66, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2024. She was born on January 10, 1958, in Great Falls, Montana, to Ray and Mary Kynett.

Bonnie spent most of her life on the west side of Great Falls, where she grew up and created countless cherished memories.

Bonnie was known for her unwavering dedication and hard work. As a waitress at the Barrel, Double Barrel, and Prospector restaurants, she touched the lives of many through her kindness and friendly spirit.

She was a loving and devoted mother, sister, aunt, and friend who prioritized family and treasured her connections with loved ones.

A proud Green Bay Packers fan, Bonnie’s passion for the team was just one of the many ways she shared her vibrant personality with those around her.

She is survived by her son, Joe (Katie); daughter, Lacey; brothers, George (Colleen), Donald (Jackie), and Bob (Christy); sister, Kim Kondelik (Joe); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.