Obituary: Bradford "Brad" Nils Bengtson

Brad was born to Renhold and Hildagerd (Klaprodt) Bengtson in Hartford, Connecticut on March 9, 1948. In 1966, Brad joined the US Marine Corps honorably serving in Vietnam from 1967 through 1969 as an anti-aircraft/warfare electronics operator working in close communication with personnel at Da Nang Airbase. He obtained the rank of Corporal.

He was an accomplished drummer and gravitated toward the Big Band Era and Swing. He was also skilled in Chicago Blues and Jazz, fronting several bands over the years. He loved golf, taking it up again as an adult and actively participated in several golf leagues. He had a sharp mind and a gift for dates, history in general, and movie trivia recall.

Brad had a charismatic personality and planned many fun outings. Notably he was intrigued by the Battle of the Little Big Horn and General George Custer and literally spent years studying all angles and differing opinions on what transpired there. He planned a guided horseback ride along the actual route Custer and his men took. This along with a keen interest in the history of the Old West, Outlaws, and Lawman rounded out his interests.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Judy; sister, Diane (Tom)Barnes; stepson, Ben from his first marriage; stepchildren, Ingrid (Karl) Ryder, Donovan (Sarah) Neujahr, and Paul (Christina) Neujahr; (ex) stepdaughter-in-law, April Neujahr; 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

