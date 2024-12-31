Obituary: Brenda Jane LaMere

Brenda Jane LaMere, aged 39, passed away on December 30, 2024. She passed away from organ failure due to addiction.

She came into this world wanting to take off, as she was coming out feet first on January 3, 1985. She left us way too soon. She was an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe. She went to school at West Elementary, North Middle, and CMR High School.

She is survived by her mother, Becky LaMere-Gartner; stepdad, Kim Gartner; husband, Robert Tomchick; sons, Brandon and Brady (Grace) Copp, Hunter Tomchick; stepson, Bryan Tomchick; stepdaughter, Ahriahna Tomchick; brothers, Jess (Joey) and Derek LaMere; sisters, Patience, April, Crystal LaMere (Alexis); mother-in-law, Linda Hernandez; sister-in-law, Shandon Christopherson; three grandkids; aunts, uncles, and cousins, who were like brothers and sisters to her; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

