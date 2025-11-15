Obituary: Betty Nye

Elizabeth "Betty" Hadford Nye was born September 1st, 1927 in Havre, MT to Alexander and Theresa (Vath) Nisbet. Betty had five brothers and two sisters.

She attended Great Falls schools up and through high school while also working at Woolsworth's.

Betty married Wendell Hadford in 1950. The couple had six children together before divorcing in 1974. She owned and operated Launderland from 1962-1974, moving with her children to Bozeman in 1974 and opening a Launderland location there.

Betty then met and married Howard Nye on August 16th, 1980. They had the most welcoming home, doors always open and a meal on the table for all who entered.

Upon Howard's passing Betty moved to Grand Island, Nebraska to be closer to her young grandchildren. She then returned to Montana where she lived her last months with daughter Cathy and son-in-law Dennis Dellwo.

Betty is proceeded in death by her parents, all seven of her siblings, son Dale and her love Howard.

Betty is survived by daughters; Cheryl Lytle, Twila Vick, Cathy (Dennis) Dellwo, Sons; Greg (Virginia) Hadford, and David (Blanche) Hadford. Along with daughter-in-law Debra Hadford.

A private family remembrance will take place at a later time.

