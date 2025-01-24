Obituary: Brian Leslie Mee

Brian Mee, a beloved husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by his family. Born on March 6, 1958, in Great Falls, Montana, Brian’s life was marked by kindness, faith and a profound impact on everyone he met.

Brian was the cherished son of Duane and Karen Mee and grew up in Great Falls, Montana. He attended Sacajawea Elementary School, North Junior High, and Charles M. Russell High School. A talented drummer, Brian excelled as part of the Drum and Bugle Corps, earning numerous accolades for his musical abilities. After graduating high school in 1976, he pursued his education at Montana State University, earning a degree in recreational management in 1980 and later completed his Masters Degree in Leadership from NAU.

In 1980, Brian married the love of his life, Colleen, and together they built a beautiful life filled with love, faith, and joy. They raised three children—Chad, Ryan, and Heather (who sadly preceded him in death in October 2024). Brian was a devoted father, always offering unwavering support and wise advice. He was also a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren, with whom he shared countless cherished moments. He also leaves behind his beloved daughters-in-law Alyssa and Jessica and son-in-law David.

In addition he leaves behind Karen (Lewis) Manseau mother, siblings Randall (Mercedes) Mee, Paula (Jan) Lovec, Christopher (Catherine) Mee, sister-in-law Nancy Mee and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is proceeded in death by his father Duane and brother Joel. Brian also leaves behind brothers-in-law Tim and Joe Tierney and sister-in-law Gale Bacon and spouses.

A devout Christian, Brian’s faith was the cornerstone of his life. He was deeply involved in his church and was a man of strong moral convictions, sharing his faith with those around him.

Brian had many passions, including golfing, drumming, traveling with Colleen, and spending time with his family. His enthusiasm for life was contagious, and he brought joy and inspiration to those fortunate enough to know him.

Professionally, Brian’s career in school finance was exceptional. He was widely regarded as one of the most experienced in his field in the state of Arizona. He served as President of the International Association of School Business Officials (IASBO) in 2012 and as President of the Arizona Association of School Business Officials (AASBO) from 1988 to 1989. His dream role was serving as the Executive Director of AASBO, a position he held with passion and dedication until his passing. Additionally, he worked as a Senior Analytics Advisor for Forecast5 and as Chief Business Officer at Pendergast Unified School District.

Brian passed away from complications due to a stroke. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of many, but his legacy of love, faith, and excellence will live on. He was a man who truly made the world a better place, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Services for Brian will be held Monday, January 27th, beginning at 10:30AM at CCV Peoria, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd., Peoria. A burial will follow at 1:30PM at Sunland Memorial, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City. Flowers may be donated to the family, please deliver to the 4000 building at CCV the day of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations made to the following charities; Arizona Hospice of the Valley or Foster Care Arizona.