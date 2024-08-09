Obituary: Brian Russell Moreau

It is with great sadness that, after a brief illness, we announce the passing of Brian Moreau of Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 72 on August 5th.

Brian was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a loyal friend. A man of several careers, police officer, mechanic, carpenter, construction supervisor, and pipeline inspector just to name a few. An avid Harley Davidson enthusiast (owned and rode several).

He was always generous with his time and his tools, selflessly available at a moment’s notice when needed. Brian passed peacefully in his beloved “Hog House” surrounded by family and friends.

Brian is survived by his wife, Donna (nee Redlak); sons, Dawson (Makayla), Andrew (Wendy), and Damon (Mariah); grandchildren, William and David and Keira and Lochlan; siblings, Barbara Worden, Connie Moreau, Kip Moreau (Sherry), Kimberley Berquist (Doug), Karen Bedard, and Craig Moreau (Marjie); and sister-in-law, Linda Tilleman (Dan). Brian is also survived by several nieces and nephews of which he loved and cherished greatly.

