Obituary: Bruce Kent Block

Bruce Kent Block, born May 8, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana, passed away on September 17, 2024, surrounded by the beauty of the ranch in the Elkhorn Mountains of East Helena.

Bruce was the son of Louis and Doris Block and grew up in Great Falls with his siblings: Darrell, Karen and Bill. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes and Great Falls High School. A spirited individual from a young age, Bruce made his mark as a Golden Glove boxer in high school. His adventurous and hardy spirit eventually led him to hunt in the Beartooth Mountains, where he pursued elk with fervor, and to explore the Bob Marshall Wilderness on horseback.

He ventured into stock car racing, which only furthered his lifelong love for hot rods and classic cars. Bruce could often be found at car shows or heartily working on his own projects, a skill he shared with friends and family alike.

Family was extremely important to him, and he took pride in being a husband, father, and grandfather. He was devoted to his wife Lynn, and they enjoyed riding horses together and camping in the Montana mountains. He had three children: Melissa, Jason and Jessie and they blessed him with four grandchildren: Riley, Camryn, Mahryah and Jazzmin. He loved them all immensely and encouraged them through their many ventures.

In the 1990s, Bruce transitioned from his early career as an apprentice plumber to embrace the life of a rancher, a role that fulfilled his deep-seated love for the land and animals. He was known for his “do it right now” attitude, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, no matter the circumstances. He was also a dedicated volunteer at Helena Industries and Food Share, embodying his love for people and community service.

Bruce loved people, and cherished summer barbeques and sharing joyful moments with loved ones. He had a special fondness for his dogs and horses and was an avid cook, always ready to grill things up for guests at the ranch.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Lynn, his children Jason, Jessie, and Melissa, his grandchildren Riley, Camryn, Mahryah and Jazzmin, his brother Darrell and numerous other friends and family. He is preceded in death by his sister Karen and his brother Bill. His family will forever remember his kindness, generosity, and indomitable spirit.

A celebration of life will be held on October 12th at 1pm at the East Helena United Methodist Church.

