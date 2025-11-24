Obituary: Jared Dean Rogers

Jared Dean Rogers passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 20, 2025, after a long battle with depression, anxiety, and mental illness stemming from a tragic event earlier in his life. He was born on March 17, 1986.

Jared was very talented and could always make something out of nothing, including meals! He took a great liking to working in the concrete business which was his occupation up until his final days. In Jared’s free time you would often find him doing everything in his power to lift someone else up on a hard day, watching movies, or drawing, what an incredible artist Jared was. Jared especially loved spending every moment he could with his one and only child, his son Bayin Rogers, and if he couldn’t be with his son, he would lean on him as he would say my “Grand Dogger” Amari! Bayin was the light and strength in Jared’s not so bright and hard world no matter when where or how he was sure to smile for his son. He spoke daily of what a wonderful child he had and how proud he was to know Bayin was his. Anyone who knows Jared knows that his son and he share a unique and special bond that will forever remain.

In recent years, Jared spent a lot of time with his older brother, Eric, and built an unimaginable bond with him. He always said Eric is the most solid person aside from his son that he has and will ever know.

Jared had a special love for children. He loved spending time with his nephew, Kai, while babysitting and playing whatever random video game was forced upon him. Jared also enjoyed spending time with his spouse, Destiny, and her two daughters. Destiny was so kind, patient, and caring, and she listened to him when not many people would. Destiny brought happiness to Jared when he needed it the most.

Jared wanted to make an impact on anyone and everyone’s lives as best as possible, especially anyone who was suffering in any way or felt alone. If there’s one message, he could send to everyone, it would be: People who die by suicide aren’t trying to hurt anyone. They’re trying to find relief from pain that feels impossible to live with, the kind that takes over your thoughts and leaves no room to breathe. It’s not about weakness, attention, or selfishness; it’s about a mind that’s been carrying too much for too long. If someone you know is struggling, please lead with patience, not judgment. A little compassion can reach further than you think.

Jared is survived by his son, Bayin Rogers (Great Falls); his mother, Cheryl Rogers (Great Falls); father, Charles Rogers (Billings); brothers, Daniel, Eric, and Jace Rogers (Great Falls); sister, Hannah Rogers (Billings), and his one and only GRAND-DOGGER AMARI! In addition to his immediate family, Jared was deeply loved by a tight circle of lifelong, sibling-like loved ones who had been with him since childhood and whose devotion never wavered.

To those who loved him, his light remained undimmed by the tragedy he carried, and his spirit continued to illuminate every life he touched. Quotes from loved ones: “Jared was a true friend who would do anything for anyone at any moment.” “He was one of the true rollers like us. Had the nicest flyest whips around.” “He was the little brother I never had, and he helped me through more than he even knew.” “He had an unforgettable personality and a handsome smile that lit up every room.” “He had an infectious smile, and he loved being a dad.” “He could always find a reason or way to make someone smile.” “He saved my life twice, I love him, we were homies since we were little” “Likely Story” he might say, but those of us who love him know all these things ring true.

A private viewing was held on Saturday, November 22, for his immediate family. A celebration of life will be held on his 40th birthday on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Time and Place to be determined. All family and friends near and far are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.

