Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Bryan Thomas Hovey Sr.

December 13, 1949 ~ October 8, 2024
Bryan Thomas Hovey Sr. December 13, 1949 ~ October 8, 2024
Family Photo
Bryan Thomas Hovey Sr.<br/>December 13, 1949 ~ October 8, 2024
Bryan Thomas Hovey Sr. December 13, 1949 ~ October 8, 2024
Posted
and last updated

Bryan Thomas Hovey Sr. was born 12/13/1949 in Doylestown Pa. He was raised in NJ. His father was Kenneth L. Hovey and his mother was Helen D. (Reading) Hovey.

He attended Delaware Valley Regional High School in Frenchtown, NJ.

Bryan spent most of his life living in NJ and Pa. He recently moved to Montana and worked in Yellowstone National Park. He served in the US Navy in the late 1970’s.

Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, computer time, music, cooking, antique guns, history and reading. Bryan loved his family, including his cats and dogs.

He is survived by his son Bryan Hovey Jr. and daughter- in- law Crystal Hovey in Laurelton, Pa. and his sister Teresa Johnson in Milford NJ.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App