Obituary: Bryan Thomas Hovey Sr.

Bryan Thomas Hovey Sr. was born 12/13/1949 in Doylestown Pa. He was raised in NJ. His father was Kenneth L. Hovey and his mother was Helen D. (Reading) Hovey.

He attended Delaware Valley Regional High School in Frenchtown, NJ.

Bryan spent most of his life living in NJ and Pa. He recently moved to Montana and worked in Yellowstone National Park. He served in the US Navy in the late 1970’s.

Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, computer time, music, cooking, antique guns, history and reading. Bryan loved his family, including his cats and dogs.

He is survived by his son Bryan Hovey Jr. and daughter- in- law Crystal Hovey in Laurelton, Pa. and his sister Teresa Johnson in Milford NJ.

