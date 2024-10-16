Obituary: Carol Ann Jonas

Carol Ann Jonas, aged 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, due to natural causes and was with loved ones as she passed. She was born on September 11, 1934, to Carl and Emma Scharffenberg in Bridgewater, South Dakota.

After completing high school in 1952, she went on to nursing school at South Dakota State University, a proud Jackrabbit. She completed her clinical studies in Sioux Falls, SD, Omaha, NE, and Yankton, SD. She then went on to work as a nurse in Hot Springs, SD; Madison, SD; and in Iowa City, IA. She had a favorite patient during her time nursing, and that was her father. Being a nurse was something of which Carol was very proud.

After Carol was married, she and her then husband lived in quite a few places such as Iowa City, IA, Ogden, UT, San Antonio, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Seattle, WA, and then finally settled in Great Falls, MT.

She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher. She served on the church council and on numerous committees within the church. Carol would often be found in the church’s kitchen with Minnie and Dorothy, always ready to help people in need. Outside of church, Carol was a Campfire Girls Leader, a member of the YWCA board, a member of the Mountain View PTA, a Cascade County Medical Auxiliary, the area’s Heart Fund Chairman for 11 years, as well as a Peace Hospice volunteer.

Carol was an amazing seamstress who at one point sewed matching outfits for herself and her girls. In addition to being a great seamstress, she was an amazing cook, from her fried chicken to her cheesecake she made friends and family full and happy with her meals. Carol loved hiking in the mountains, especially Glacier National Park. Carol’s passion for reading took her to Barnes and Noble almost every weekend. She loved all animals, especially dogs, but her main passion was her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl (Dennis) Leland, Diane Grogan, and Steve (Teresa) Jonas; former son-in-law, Ron Grogan; grandchildren, Jacob, Jennah, Riley, Josh, Nick, Sarah, and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Brynn, Elyse, Haddie, Hendrik, John, Jett, Frank, Lucas, and Eleanor; and the two more expected within the next year.

