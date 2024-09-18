Obituary: Carol Ann Wurth Verploegen

Carol Ann Wurth Verploegen, 88, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2024. Carol was born on December 13, 1935, on the family farm in Zurich, Montana, to Oswald “Ozzie” Joseph Wurth and Alma Elsie Raether Wurth. She attended Zurich schools, and graduated in 1954 from Chinook High School.

Carol worked in the office of Eddy’s bakery in Harve, Montana. During this time, she met Al Verploegen. They were married October 1, 1955, at St. Gabriel’s Church in Chinook, Montana. She and Al were married 68 years. They had five children.

For numerous years, she traveled the country with her husband, Al, and their children following his work with RCA. In August 1967, they settled in Great Falls, Montana. In the spring of 1970, Carol and Al decided to purchase the A & W and then sold it in June of 1975. They bought the Taco John’s on 10th Avenue South in the summer of 1975, which she ran with great success. She invented Taco Tuesday. They sold the 10th Avenue Taco Johns in 2006 when Carol retired.

Her retirement consisted of studying the stock market, spending time with her family, cooking large family dinners, and reading. Carol enjoyed her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her boy “Milo”. She loved hearing about their many adventures in life.

Carol is survived by her daughters: Karla V. (Scott) McCurtain of Rock Springs, WY, Laurie (Loran) Frazier of Great Falls, and Susan (Joe) Bodner of Raynesford, and son: Jeffrey (Ann) Verploegen of Great Falls, daughter-in-law: Marlyann Verploegen, nine grandchildren: Jasey C. (Matt) McBurnett, Matthew (Emma) McCurtain, Melissa (Tyler) Kapperud, Alex (Casey) McCurtain, Britney (Jeremiah) Hiatt, Eric (Emily) Frazier, Grant (Grace) Frazier, Bridget (Joe) Brookie, and Angel (Jed) Polk, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

