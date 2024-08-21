Obituary: Carol J. Rouse

Carol J. Rouse of Great Falls, MT passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at the age of 80. Carol was born in Des Moines, Iowa on September 6, 1943, to Mabel and Willard Morris. Carol married Roy Rouse on May 30, 1964, a mere 7 days after their first meeting. Their marriage lasted 58 years until Roy passed away in 2022. They raised three children together, making many happy memories along the way.

Carol worked in many industries, adapting often due to their many moves with the Air Force. She worked as a secretary in the insurance industry, retail and customer service at the Base Exchange and JC Penney, the base Post Office, and finally as a switchboard operator at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls.

She taught a girls Sunday School class, sang with her church choir, and worked alongside her friends in many church ministries. Carol spent her retirement volunteering at her church, Heritage Baptist, and teaching children at Heritage Baptist School. Her love for children ran deep, and she blessed many graduating seniors with handmade quilts to take with them to college.

In 2008, Carol fought breast cancer and won. In 2009 a devastating fall left her an incomplete quadriplegic. Carol did not let these trials stop her, spending 6 months in rehab in Colorado. Carol’s goal was to walk again and with much prayer and determination, she reached that goal.

Carol loved the Lord, her husband, her children, and grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed quilting, reading, puzzles, hats, and shoes!

