Obituary: Carol Jean Kangas

Carol Jean Kangas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on October 7, 2024, at Peace Hospice. She was 83 years old. She was born on February 5, 1941, in Fargo, North Dakota to parents, Arthur and Clarice Klundt.

They later moved to Great Falls, Montana where she attended school. It was in Great Falls where she met a young airman, Carl Kangas, who was stationed Malmstrom Air Force Base. She had no idea at the time that he would become the love of her life. They married on August 30, 1958.

The couple moved to Roswell, New Mexico where Carl was stationed. This is where their son, Terry Kangas, was born. After Roswell, Carl was stationed in Tawas City, Michigan where their daughter, Tammy Cady was born. They then returned to Great Falls, where their daughter, Tracy Eisenbarth was born.

Carol entered the workforce in Great Falls and had a variety of jobs, including working in a school cafeteria and as a salesperson at Dankens and the Viking Shop. Carol enjoyed bowling with her daughters at the Monday night women’s league.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Carl Kangas, her son, Terry (Wanda) Kangas; daughters, Tammy (Bill) Cady and Tracy (Terry) Eisenbarth all of Great Falls, Montana; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Klundt.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.