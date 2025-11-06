Obituary: Ceil (Cecile) Kathleen Timmer

Ceil (Cecile) Kathleen Timmer of Great Falls passed away peacefully on Friday, October 10, 2025, at Peace Hospice House.

Ceil was born in Seattle, WA on October 28, 1944, to Anne and Edward DeTour. After the family returned to Montana, Ceil attended school in Boulder, MT and graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart, Marvin Timmer, and they had two sons, Troy and Kirk. They lived in Basin and Boulder before moving to Great Falls in 2007 where they spent the rest of their years.

Ceil worked for the Boulder River School and Hospital as a laboratory technician. She loved her career and retired after 30 years. Ceil was busy running, snowshoeing, bowling, and playing golf. She and Marvin were always in the stands cheering on their sons as they played football, basketball, and track in high school. Their biggest pleasure; however, was following the boys as they played football for Montana State University and cheering them on as they played together on the 1984 National Championship team. They also both enjoyed following their grandsons in all of the sports all the way through college where Ty played football for the Griz and Trace and Trevan played football for the Bobcats.

Ceil spent many years volunteering for the Great Falls Salvation Army. She served as an officer and loved volunteering there for hours preparing for their annual Christmas sale to raise funds for the children in Great Falls. Ceil and Marvin wintered in Mesquite and golfed the winter away. They loved watching their grandchildren grow into adulthood and then enjoyed their great-grandchildren. Marvin suffered a major stroke in 2019, and Ceil devotedly cared for him full time until he passed away in 2022 at which time she moved to Iris Senior Living and enjoyed all the new friends she made in that community.

Ceil was happy, caring, and friendly to all. She was in touch with her high school and Boulder friends and was always making new friends such as those at the Salvation Army and the Iris. To her family, she was thoughtful and fun letting them know that they were loved and admired.

Ceil is survived by her sons, Troy (Michelle) Timmer and Kirk (Kelly) Timmer; sister, Drea (Dick) Brown; grandchildren, Megan, Casey (Keesha), Cody (Savannah), Ty (Jessica), Trace (Tessa), and Trevan (Rilee). She was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Ellie (Cody and Savannah).

A Celebration of Ceil’s Life will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls on November 8, 2025, at 12:00 noon. Lunch will follow. Please, if you want to make a donation, Ceil would like it to go to Benefis Peace Hospice or Stillwater Peace Hospice.

