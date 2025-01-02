Obituary: Charles "Chuck" Martin Nagengast

Charles Martin Nagengast passed away and was reunited with his daughter, Marjorie on December 30, 2024.

Chuck was born on July 21, 1941, to Clement and Ethel Nagengast in Fort Benton. After graduating from Fort Benton High School, he later joined the Navy. It was in Norfolk, VA that he met, married and convinced Linda Van Tassel to leave the lush trees of Pennsylvania for the life of farming the flat lands east of Fort Benton.

When Chuck wasn’t working the land or caring for his animals, he enjoyed his favorite past time of fishing or watching the Packers football game.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Marjorie; both parents; and siblings. Jerome, Maxine, Richard, Mary and Patricia. He leaves behind daughters, Juliana Stevens and Kristine (Tony) Oostermeyer; son, Jerome (Misty); and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Shelby. Along with sisters, Leone and Marilynn.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.